ORIX USA names investment veteran James Gruver head of capital formation

Asset manager ORIX USA has brought in investment and wealth management veteran James Gruver as head of capital formation.

Gruver, who also becomes a managing director at the firm, previously led successful platforms at BNY Mellon, Black River, Heitman, and most recently Polen Capital.

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He will drive the firm’s fundraising, product development, and investor engagement efforts across all asset classes, ORIX said.

Jeff Abrams, group head of private credit and real estate at the firm, said, “We are thrilled to welcome James to ORIX USA to help accelerate the expansion of our third-party capital base as we continue to serve as a trusted asset manager for investors around the world.

“He brings a strategic mindset, proven track record, and deep understanding of the evolving capital landscape that will enable us to continue to scale effectively and deepen our ability to serve the evolving needs of our investor base.”

ORIX USA, which was founded in 1981, specialises in private credit, real estate, and private equity solutions for middle-market-focused borrowers and investors.

The firm and its subsidiaries, which include ORIX Advisers, ORIX Capital Partners, Signal Peak Capital Management, Boston Financial, Lument, Hilco Global and NXT Capital, have about 2,100 employees and $96.9bn in assets at the start of 2026 (including $52.9bn in servicing and administering assets).

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