Behrman Capital co-founder steps back, 35 years after co-founding firm

Behrman Capital co-founder Grant Behrman is stepping down from his role as managing partner, 35 years after setting up the mid-market buyout house.

Simon Lonergan will become sole managing partner after six years sharing responsibilities for managing and leading the firm with Grant Behrman.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Lonergan joined Behrman as a partner in 2005, having previously been a partner and senior managing director at Blackstone, where he co-led the firm’s pursuit of European private equity deals.

Behrman said both men had been working closely on its leadership transition plan, which was first established in 2023, adding that Grant will continue to support Lonergan “across all critical areas of the business”.

Grant Behrman said, “Simon’s 20-year tenure at the firm has prepared him well for this important step.

“His commitment to Behrman Capital’s continued success has been unwavering, his contribution to the firm’s investment track record immense, and his character has been unassailable, demonstrated by his nurturing and perpetuating the firm’s values, ethics, and culture.”

Lonergan has served on the boards of 12 Behrman portfolio companies, including existing investments Micross Components, The Thermal Group, Shur-Co and Waterline Renewal Technologies.

He said, “When I joined Grant at Behrman Capital, I was struck by the clarity of his vision for the firm and his tenacity in executing its mission.

“In the past 20 years, the firm has flourished beyond my expectations, and I am honored to be entrusted with its leadership going forward. I am determined to maintain the firm’s values and culture while propelling it to new heights in the decades ahead.”

Behrman is currently investing out of its seventh flagship fund, which was said to be nearing a final close this time last year.

The firm was targeting $500m for Fund VII according to meeting documents from the Plymouth County Retirement Association show, which revealed the planned Q3 close. Behrman is yet to publicly announce the final close of the vehicle.

Copyright © 2025 AltAssets