Deal Roundup: Coller seals biggest ever LP-led credit secondaries portfolio buy, Partners Group picks up Gestcompost stake

Coller Capital has acquired a $1.6bn senior direct lending portfolio from US insurer American National – the largest ever LP-led credit secondaries transaction focused on a senior direct lending portfolio. Coller will acquire LP positions in 44 US credit funds primarily focused on senior direct lending. The portfolio focuses on first lien and unitranche loans to mid-market companies and, at acquisition, was diversified across over 3,000 loans and nearly 1,500 borrowers, the majority US based.

Partners Group has agreed to acquire a significant minority stake in Gestcompost, the largest organic waste treatment manager in Spain. Partners Group will invest more than €120m through its infrastructure secondaries business, acting as a cornerstone investor in a continuation fund for Gestcompost that will be managed by current owner Suma Capital. Founded in 2003, Gestcompost is a market leader in the treatment of organic waste, including industrial, animal by-product, agri-food, urban, and agricultural waste.

Summit Partners has made a majority growth equity investment in video metadata provider Simply.TV, financing its bolt-on acqusition of Red Bee Media’s content discovery business. Simply.TV, which was founded in 2019, provides metadata solutions for video aggregators, streaming platforms, smart TV and entertainment system manufacturers. It says more than 200 digital customers including Telenor, TitanOS, A1, Orange and Zapping power their solutions with Simply.TV data.

