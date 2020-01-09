Mérieux Equity beats hard cap with €377m healthcare fundraise

France-based Mérieux Equity Partners has raised €377m for the close of its latest healthcare-focused fund, Mérieux Participations 3.

The firm surged past its initial €350m hard cap at the end of last year, with the support of commitments from Institut Mérieux and other limited partners.

Mérieux will use the fund make growth capital and buyout investments in the healthcare and nutrition sectors.

The buyout house has already tapped the fund to close seven deals in France and Europe, including four majority deals.

Alongside the fund close, Mérieux has also appointed Marie-Justine Lecomte and Romain Chevrillon as associates on the growth capital and buy-out teams.

The firm recently secured a minority stake in Swedish life science company, Mabtech, in deal alongside IK Investment Partners.

Mérieux also backed French specialty pharmaceutical company Addmedica and Italy’s largest independent generic pharmaceutical company Doc Generici.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets