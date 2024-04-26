Private equity secured a big jobs boost for Europe, latest Invest Europe survey shows

Private equity and venture capital-backed companies have continued their outsized contribution to European job number according to new data from Invest Europe.

The industry group’s latest Private Equity at Work report, which covers full-year 2022, showed that PE and VC-backed busineses created more than 450,000 jobs – roughly equivalent to the entire working population of Latvia.

PE and VC portfolio companies created 7.2% more jobs in 2022 than in the previous year, more than 3.5x the overall European growth rate – the fifth straight year of positive job creation well in excess of the European average.

All segments of the industry recorded job creation rates well ahead of the European average, Invest Europe said, led by VC-backed companiesm which added 18% more jobs, representing about 84,000 new workers hired.

Buyout-backed portfolio companies created the most new jobs, hiring just over 242,000 people in 2022 – a 6% increase year-on-year.

The industry supported 10.9 million workers across the continent at the end of 2022, equating to 5% of Europe’s workforce and more than the population of the Czech Republic, it added.

Buyout firms backed 5.5 million workers, roughly three times the working population of Berlin, while jobs supported by the VC segment exceeded one million for the first time in the history of the study.

The Nordics was the fastest growing region for PE and VC employment in 2022, adding 9.5% more jobs, led by 12.5% growth in its largest market of Sweden. Meanwhile, companies in Central and Eastern Europe had the greatest outperformance of their local region, adding 6.6% more jobs, more than seven times the 0.9% growth across all CEE.

The Information & Communications Technology (ICT) sector was the third-largest employer and the fastest-growing in 2022, adding 13.8% more jobs, while the biotech and healthcare, energy and environment, and financial and insurance activities sectors all recorded high-single-digit employment growth.

Eric de Montgolfier, CEO of Invest Europe, said, “When we first published our Private Equity at Work report our aim was to set the record straight on employment and show that private equity and venture capital does not destroy jobs, but rather creates them.

“The data speaks for itself and demonstrates what the industry really can deliver, from year to year and over longer time frames.

“Wherever you look, European private equity and venture capital is investing to create jobs, thereby supporting businesses and economies, as well as people and communities.

“It is fuelling innovation and talent, and taking a lead on sustainability and the skills needed. This is an industry entirely focused on sustainable value creation.”

