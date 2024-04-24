Deal Roundup: Staples sells DEX to Gamut, American Pacific backs CF Stinson

Gamut Capital Management has agreed to buy DEX Imaging, a provider of managed print services, from office supply giant Staples. DEX offers equipment, servicing, and supply management to clients ranging from small businesses to large enterprises. Staples bought the business in 2019, growing it organically and through M&A. Gamut, launched by two former Apollo Global executives, closed its debut fund at $1bn in 2017, and is understood to have raised at least $1.5bn for Fund II.

BC Partners will sell pharma contract development and manufacturing organization Aenova Group to trade buyer Kühne Holding. BC will remain a minority stakeholder in the company, which it bought from fellow private equity firm Bridgepoint back in 2012. Financial details were not disclosed, but a Bloomberg report last year said BC could seek a valuation of €1bn to €1.5bn. Last year Aenova delivered record results, with pro-forma revenue of €832m, an increase of 17% on the prior year.

American Pacific Group has made an investment in CF Stinson, a tech-enabled designer, producer, and marketer of textiles for the commercial interiors industry. Stinson specialises in textiles engineered for applications in healthcare, education, hospitality and workplace environments. American Pacific, launched three years ago by former HIG managing director Fraser Preston, hit a €700m hard cap close for its sophomore fundraise at the end of 2022.

Avesi Partners has made an investment in First Steps Recovery, a provider of substance use disorder treatment through medical detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization programs, intensive outpatient programs, and telehealth therapy. FSR currently operates in Central California with plans to expand to additional markets in the state and nationwide. Avesi Partners soared to an impressive $875m final close for its debut fund in 2021, well above its initial target.