Deal Roundup: Levine Leichtman to sell Tropical Smoothie Cafe to Blackstone, Astatine acquires NRG Riverside

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners has agreed to sell Tropical Smoothie Cafe to fellow private equity major Blackstone, after four years of ownership in which the company has more than doubled its unit count. The fast casual restaurant chain now has more than 1,400 locations across 44 US states. Matthew Frankel, managing partner of LLCP, said, “The accelerated growth we achieved working alongside their management team was driven by several key value creation initiatives, including accelerated unit signings and openings; strong digital sales growth; menu innovation; expansion of the management team; an increase in the proportion in higher AUV drive-thru units; supply chain improvements; and completing several highly strategic area developer buybacks.”

Creation Investments Capital Management has exited Indian microfinance specialist Sonata Finance to Kotak Mahindra Bank. Sonata provides women in North India with access to capital, and has seen its client base increase ninefold since Creation’s initial investment. Sonata is Creation’s fifth microfinance non-banking finance company exit in India in the last 12 months following the IPOs of Fusion and Muthoot and the successful repayment of loans from Sinduja and Spandana.

Astatine Investment Partners – formerly Alinda Capital Partners – has acquired NRG Riverside, a UK rental provider of specialist waste collection vehicles, from Palatine and other shareholders. NRG leases, rents and maintains specialist vehicles such as waste collection trucks to local authorities and private companies, and has a fleet of more than 2,000 vehicles.