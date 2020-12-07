SK Capital continues veteran chemicals industry exec hiring spree with Randy Dearth appointment

SK Capital Partners has hired its third chemicals industry veteran in two months through the appointment of Randy Dearth as senior director.

Dearth, who will join the firm in January, has more than 30 years of experience in the industry, most recently as president and CEO of GCP Applied Technologies.

He was also president, CEO, and board chairman of Calgon Carbon Corporation, a manufacturer of products that remove contaminants from liquids and gases, between 2012 and 2018.

Mario Toukan, managing director at SK Capital, said, “Randy brings an exceptional track record to our firm.

“He has invaluable experience leading multiple companies and successfully held a number of senior operating positions within the chemical industry for decades.

“Randy’s industry background and experience, ranging from sales and marketing management to President and CEO-level roles are an ideal match for his new position at SK Capital.”

Last month SK brought in chemicals industry expert George Gregory, and a month earlier Chris Fraser, both as senior directors.

The firm more than doubled its funds under management last year by holding a $2.1bn final close for its fifth flagship vehicle.

