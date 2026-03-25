O2 Investment Partners brings in ex-Levine Leichtman, HIG capital raising expert Rob Hays as head of IR

O2 Investment Partners has brought in former Levine Leichtman and HIG investor relations specialist Rob Hays to lead its own IR operation.

Hays spent just over five years with HIG Capital as director of investor relations in the early 2010s, following more than a decade working at Franklin Templeton Investments.

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He later spent almost three years as Levine Leichtman’s IR co-head, and was most recently a managing director with placement agent CleanBridge Securities.

The hire comes less than a month after O2 hit a $670m final closing for its fifth flagship fund – a 50% increase on its fourth flagship fund.

O2, which looks to pick up majority stakes in lower mid-market family and founder-owned businesses, took just five months to raise Fund V.

The firm, which is based on the outskirts of Detroit, tends to target B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies.

Firm managing partner Luke Plumpton said, “On behalf of O2, we are excited to have Rob join us. We are confident that his experience across all aspects of fund-raising and his deep network of investor relationships will help support the firm’s continued growth.”

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