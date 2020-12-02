New IR head at Sun Capital as firm brings in ex-hedge fund partner Griffin

Sun Capital Partners has hired Kelly Griffin from hedge fund Caxton Associates as its new head of investor relations.

Griffin was partner and global head of IR at Caxton, and previously worked as a managing director at Gramercy until 2013.

She has also held business development positions at Diamondback and UBS Securities, as well as Ernst & Young Corporate Finance.

Sun also revealed it had brought in Angela Geffre as chief human resources officer.

Marc Leder, co-CEO of Sun, said, “Kelly has an outstanding track record of developing strong, lasting relationships with investors.

“Her insight and expertise across the financial spectrum will help us continue to further develop our global network of limited partners.

“In addition, as we continue to grow, adding Angela will enable us to attract and retain great talent and build on our reputation as a great place to work.”

The hires come a couple of weeks after Sun brought on board Jump Capital growth equity group founding partner Elizabeth de Saint-Aignan as a managing director on its transactions team.

