Accel-KKR closes its Emerging Buyout Partners fund on $640m

Technology-focused private equity firm Accel-KKR has held the final close of its Emerging Buyout Partners, which has a capital pool of $640m.

The oversubscribed fund will invest into software and tech-enabled services companies, with a particular focus on small-cap companies.

Accel-KKR Emerging Buyout Partners comprise of $460m in limited partner commitments and $180m in general partner contributions.

The fund is designed with an evergreen structure, providing the fund with more flexibility to drive optimal capital allocation.

Its initial cohort includes enterprise management solution platform Blue Mountain Quality Resources and cloud-based practice management and clinical care software for orthodontic and pediatric dentistry practices Cloud9 Software.

Phil Cunningham, who has ore than 20 years of experience in software and technology, will lead the fund.

Accel-KKR managing partner Rob Palumbo said, “Despite the less-than-ideal conditions imposed by the pandemic, we completed a very efficient, successful fundraise almost completely during the lockdown. We now look forward to putting this capital to work and leveraging our software investing experience to help the next cohort of software companies and founders succeed.”

With this fund close, Accel-KKR’s total assets under management has exceeded $10bn.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets