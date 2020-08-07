Vitruvian Partners follows €4bn fund close with Unifaun sale to Marlin Equity

Vitruvian Partners has agreed to sell cloud logistics business Unifaun to fellow buyout house Marlin Equity Partners.

The European PE house picked up Unifaun four years ago from Bridgepoint Development Capital, in a deal AltAssets understands scored the latter a 2.5x return.

Unifaun is the category leader in the Nordics and growing quickly throughout Europe, with Vitruvian saying it had experienced accelerated growth since its 2016 investment.

Last year Unifaun acquired Netherlands-based Transsmart, expanding its geographical footprint into the Benelux and DACH regions.

Vitruvian partner Jussi Wuoristo said, “Unifaun is well positioned to drive accelerated value for carriers, shippers, and parcel recipients, and we are confident the business will continue to be an industry thought leader together with Marlin”.

Peter Chung, managing director at Marlin Equity Partners, added, “Unifaun is clearly a leader within its space, and we are excited to help Unifaun continue to create efficiencies for all stakeholders in its ecosystem by leveraging our deep domain expertise in supply chain management, logistics, and e-commerce technologies.”

Last month Vitruvian Partners wrapped up a rapid €4bn raise for its fourth flagship fund, taking less than three months to hit its hard cap.

The firm shrugged off any concerns about launching a raise amid the coronavirus pandemic, easily beating the €2.4bn it gathered for Fund III in 2017, and also outdoing both that and its €1.2bn second fundraise combined.

Vitruvian’s latest fund will primarily focus on Europe, supported by its satellite offices in the US and China.

