Tiger Global Management leads $350m investment into DoubleVerify

Tiger Global Management has led the $350m investment into DoubleVerify, which designs software for digital media measurement.

Other investors included Fidelity Management & Research Company, accounts managed by BlackRock and funds advised by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers. There were also other unnamed backers.

Following the close of the deal, existing shareholder Providence Equity Partners remains the majority investor.

Funds from this round will be used to purchase shares from existing shareholders, as well as nurturing its growth.

The company technology supplies advertisers with data analytics to improve and optimise their advertisements and marketing campaigns.

DoubleVerify CEO Mark Zagorski said, “The support of these high caliber investors speaks to DoubleVerify’s momentum, including new customer growth, product innovation and global expansion.”

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. acted as joint placement agents.

