Private equity trio agree €2.96bn take-private of Spanish telecoms major MasMovil

A trio of private equity majors have agreed a €2.96bn buyout of listed Spanish telecoms operator MasMovil in the biggest European PE buyout since the coronavirus crisis began.

The €22.50 per share deal has seen MasMovil’s stock price surge to one of its highest ever amounts. The shares are currently sitting at about €22.86 each, its highest value since October last year.

KKR, Cinven and Providence Equity Partners are all taking part in the buyout, which has already been approved by holders of almost one third of MasMovil’s stock.

The bid will require half of MasMovil’s stockholders to give their assent in order to go ahead, the company said in a statement.

The Spanish telecommunications business provides fixed line, mobile, and internet services to residential customers, businesses and operators through its brand Yoigo, MÁSMÓVIL, Pepephone, Llamaya and Lebara.

MasMovil Group’s fixed network reaches 18 million households with ADSL and close to 23.4 million with optical fibre, while its 4G mobile network covers 98.5% of the Spanish population.

