Permira helps Mirakl reach unicorn status as marketplace software business defies Covid pressures

Private equity house Permira has helped enterprise marketplace software-as-a-service provider Mirakl to unicorn status by leading a $300m investment round for the company.

Mirakl, which is now valued at more than $1.5bn, also picked up capital from existing backers 83North, Bain Capital Ventures, Elaia Partners and Felix Capital.

The company has defied wider malaise amid the Covid-19 crisis by onboarding 25 new customers and launching 18 new marketplaces in the first half of the year.

Mirakl counts 11 of the top 40 North American retailers as customers, in addition to a string of B2B organizations.

Permira head of France Alexandre Margoline said, “We have successfully backed disruptive high growth technology companies for years across Permira, particularly in e-commerce and marketplaces, and we are excited to add Mirakl to our existing portfolio of investments in France.

“We look forward to partnering with Adrien, Philippe and the broader Mirakl team as they continue to expand their offering to clients in the ongoing e-commerce revolution, becoming the central hub and platform for digital marketplace operators, sellers and partners.”

Permira principal Daniel Brenhouse added, “While the company has seen outstanding growth in recent years, Mirakl’s powerful technology has just begun to scratch the surface of its potential in B2C and B2B.”

Permira made its investment through its Growth Opportunities Fund I, which focuses on minority investments in growth-focused businesses.

The firm reached a $1.7bn final close for the fund last year.

Permira’s previous tech and digital commerce investments include payments company Klarna, wedding planning marketplace The Knot Worldwide and Allegro, Poland’s biggest online marketplace.

The firm’s bet on Allegro is set to pay off handsomely after the company said this month that it was eyeing a valuation of up to €12bn through an IPO.

Cinven, Permira and Mid Europa Partners bought into Allegro in a €3.25bn deal four years ago, beating out reported competition from eBay and China’s Alibaba, as well as a string of other buyout houses.

Allegro is planning to raise up to PLZ8.1bn ($2.1bn) in its IPO, in what is expected to be one of Poland’s biggest-ever public listings.

