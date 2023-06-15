10.0.3.229

PAI Partners makes binding offer for stake in Naxicap-backed ECF Group

By
Mike Didymus
-
28

PAI Partners has made a binding offer for a majority stake in Naxicap Partners-owned hospitality equipment and consumables business ECF Group.

Naxicap would remain a minority shareholder following the deal for ECF, which has annual revenues of about €760m.

The company provides tableware, kitchen equipment, hygiene equipment, electrical equipment, furniture, buffets and essentials for take-away sales and delivery.

PAI said it would support ECF to further accelerate its growth, both organically and through acquisitions, in what it says is a highly fragmented market.

Mathieu Paillat, a partner at PAI Partners, said, “ECF is an exceptional business with a strong portfolio of partner- and private-label brands serving a high-quality, diversified customer base.

“We see enormous potential to scale the business even further, strengthening the group’s offer and extending its global reach.”

