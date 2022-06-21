Main Capital buys majority stake in enterprise architecture software specialist Bizzdesign

European private equity house Main Capital Partners has picked up a majority stake in enterprise architecture software company Bizzdesign.

The company’s cloud platform aims to help customers with complex digital business changes, providing insights to increase the success rate of business transformation and drive strategic execution.

Netherlands-headquartered Bizzdesign has more than 350 customers including Desjardins Technology Group, Maersk, T-Mobile and ASML.

Pieter van Bodegraven, managing partner for Benelux at Main Capital Partners, said, “Bizzdesign is a leading software provider in the enterprise architecture market, which has been rapidly expanding in recent years.

“The increasing need to align business strategy with IT and the complexity of these change projects is expected to continuously drive growth moving forward.”

Main has been investing in software businesses in the Benelux, DACH and Nordic regions for almost 20 years.

The firm closed its most recent fund, Main Capital VII on its €1bn hard cap last October.

Earlier this year it bought four business software companies to merge together into a new business called Enventa.

