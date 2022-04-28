KKR to make $5.2bn tender offer for Hitachi Transport System

KKR is expecting to launch a tender offer for Hitachi Transport System by September through its Asia Fund IV.

Reuters has reported that the offer would come to $5.2bn.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

HTS provides supply chain solutions for customers who outsource logistics functions. KKR said it has a strong domestic third-party logistics business as well as an international business which include forwarding business.

KKR’s tender offer will be at JPY 8,913 per HTS share.

According to an agreement connected with the tender offer, HTS will then acquire 39.91% stake in parent company Hitachi in a share buyback at JPY 6,632 per share. Hitachi will then acquire 10% of the acquiring fund.

The proposed tender offer price represents a 161% premium to HTS’s six-month average closing price to June 16, 2021.

Hiro Hirano, co-head of Asia Pacific private equity at KKR and CEO of KKR Japan, said, “We are pleased to have this opportunity to invest in Hitachi Transport System, a pioneer in the Japanese 3PL market that has provided innovative logistics and supply chain solutions for many years.

“We look forward to utilizing KKR’s global network and expertise to accelerate Hitachi Transport System’s next phase of growth and help the Company achieve its goal of becoming the leading 3PL company in Asia through technology enablement and inorganic growth in a collaborative manner.”

KKR closed Asian Fund IV on $15bn last year.

It was reported in February that Bain Capital, Baring Private Equity Asia and Blackstone would participate in a new round of bidding for HTS.

KKR’s other investments in Japan include cloud accounting software Yayoi, supermarket chain Seiyu, semiconductor manufacturer Kokusai Electric and medical device maker PHC.

It recently agreed a $2bn buyout of Japanese real estate asset manager Mitsubishi Corp-UBS Realty.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets