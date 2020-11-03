KKR taps $7.4bn infra fund for second Filipino infrastructure deal, backs telecom tower business Pinnacle

Global buyout giant KKR has backed Philippines-based telecom tower operator Pinnacle Towers.

The investment comes at a time when Filipino mobile users are increasingly demand reliable data-rich, high-speed, affordable connectivity, and more generally to address the rapidly growing demands for telecom infrastructure in and around Southeast Asia, Pinnacle said.

Pinnacle says it specialises in build-to-suit telecom tower projects, providing operators with capital-efficient infrastructure solutions to rapidly expand coverage.

David Luboff, partner and head of Asia Pacific infrastructure at KKR, said, “The telecommunications sector in the Philippines has grown rapidly in the past few years amid the increasing demand for connectivity.

“This has led to a resource imbalance and the need to expand existing infrastructure to allow operators to provide better service and coverage to their customers.

“Our investment in Pinnacle reiterates our commitment to addressing this need and supporting the Philippines’ transition to a connected, digital nation.”

The investment represents KKR’s second infrastructure investment in the Philippines and the firm’s fourth overall investment with a focus on the market.

KKR made the investment through its $7.4bn Global Infrastructure Investors III fund, which it closed in 2018.

