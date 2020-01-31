JF Lehman to pick up Global Marine Group

JF Lehman & Company has agreed to buy subsea cable maintenance business Global Marine Group.

Deutsche Bank is providing debt financing for the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of this year.

The UK-headquartered business provides subsea cable maintenance and installation services for customers in the telecommunications, offshore wind and utility sectors globally.

GMG operates fleet of marine equipment and vessels including three cable installation and repair vessels, four cable maintenance vessels and 19 crew transfer vessels.

“Global Marine Group has been a market leading provider of critical marine services for decades and is an exciting addition to the JFLCO portfolio of companies,” said Alex Harman, a partner at JFLCO.

“The company’s strong market positions, comprehensive suite of unique services and assets, and talented workforce align well with our investment strategy.”

JF Lehman is focused on mid-market companies in the aerospace, defence, maritime, government, and environmental sectors.

The buyout house previously hit an $833m hard cap close for its fourth fund in March 2017.

In August last year, the firm bought out environmental services company Lone Star Disposal and its affiliate businesses.

