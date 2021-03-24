Insight Partners becomes latest Iad International PE backer in reported €1.2bn deal

Insight Partners is the latest private equity firm to take a slice of digital real estate broker Iad International through a deal said to value the business at about €1.2bn.

Existing backers IK Investment Partners, Five Arrows Principal Investments and Naxicap Partners are reinvesting in the company as part of Insight’s deal, a statement from the firms said.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

The trio initially backed Iad in 2016, and have since seen the company become a leading real estate network in France and expand into Portugal, Italy, Germany and Spain, as well as the Mexican market through an acquisition last year.

Iad had revenues of more than €300m last year, and its annual revenues have more than quadrupled since the private equity buyout.

A statement from Dan Soudry and Rémi Buttiaux, managing partners at IK, said, “Iad is exactly the type of business we take pride in partnering with.

“From the outset, we identified its potential to become a market leader in France and the opportunity to expand into new territories.

“We continue to be impressed by the company’s entrepreneurial spirit and are excited for its long-term prospects, together with the existing and new shareholders.”

A statement from Emmanuel Roth and Nicolas Robin at Five Arrows added, “Iad is a fantastic success story. It is disrupting the real estate sector and enabling thousands of entrepreneurial agents to launch their own businesses.”

Earlier this month it emerged that tech-focused Insight Partners was already prepping a $12bn fundraise, less than a year after hauling in $9.5bn for its last flagship fund.

The firm could begin raising Fund XII as soon as next month according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter.

It added that Insight is also out targeting up to $875m for its first preferred equity fundraise.

Copyright © 2021 AltAssets