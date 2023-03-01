Inflexion’s Nomentia buyout values business at north of €300m – sources

Inflexion has agreed to buy a majority stake in European treasury and cash management software provider Nomentia from fellow private equity houses PSG Equity and Verdane.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but AltAssets understands the investment values Nomentia at more than €300m, just above the top end of its expected €250m to €300m sale price.

Nomentia is a modular, cloud first software provider delivering solutions to the cash and treasury management segment around bank connectivity, payments, cash visibility and forecasting, trade finance and risk & reporting.

It currently processes more than €1.2tn of payments through its bank connections annually, and has an annual revenue of more than €35m.

Company CEO Jukka Sallinen said, “Nomentia has gone through an incredible journey under PSG and Verdane’s ownership.

“We’ve established Nomentia as one of the leading players in the European treasury and cash Management space.

“Going forward, Nomentia plans to be even better at serving customers in its current markets and new ones by bringing new and innovative features to a growing client base.”

The deal is the fourth for Inflexion in the Nordics following its investment into EcoOnline earlier this year, the take-private of Infront in 2021 and the acquisition of Nordic Trustee by Inflexion portfolio company Ocorian that same year.

Inflexion made the latest deal through its Buyout Fund VI, which it closed on £2.5bn in March 2022.

Flor Kassai, partner at Inflexion and head of buyout fund, said, “Nomentia is a market leading SaaS business benefitting from a best-in-class offering for its clients.

“Now is the right time for the business to accelerate its growth across Europe whilst continuing to maintain its high level of customer service.

“We look forward to supporting Jukka and the team as Nomentia further penetrates the European market both organically and through acquisitions.”

