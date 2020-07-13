Growth Capital Partners seals ‘strong return’ through Chaucer Consultancy exit

UK private equity house Growth Capital Partners has exited its six-year investment in challenger consultancy Chaucer through a trade sale to Italy’s Business Integration Partners.

The firm said its exit provided a strong return for GCP Fund III, which was closed on £160m in 2011. GCP has reinvested for a minority shareholding in Chaucer through the sale.

GCP said the business had doubled revenue and profit since its 2014 investment, expanding its digital-led services capability, widening its customer base, acquiring the CIO advisory consultancy Virtrium and doubling consultant headcount to over 300 people.

Garrett Curran, managing partner at GCP, said, “It has been a pleasure working with [CEO Chris Laslett] and the wider team and to have supported Chaucer over the last few years of evolution to become an exciting digital transformation consultancy of scale.

“In combination with the wider BIP Group, Chaucer will be well placed to take advantage of the strong growth trends across its core markets.”

GCP closed its oversubscribed fourth fund on £205m in 2017, just above its original target.

Earlier this year the firm sealed a 2.8x return selling Arrow Business Communications to MML Capital Partners.

The exit, the first from GCP’s fourth fund, follows it bolting-on eight businesses to Arrow since buying the company in 2016, almost tripling its earnings and doubling the employee base.

