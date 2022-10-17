Emeram celebrates big revenue, assets expansion at Firstcolo with sale to Cube Infrastructure

Cube Infrastructure Managers has agreed to acquire firstcolo datacenters from Emeram Capital Partners.

The firm has made the deal using Cube Infrastructure Fund III, which hit a €1bn first close last September, reaching 65% of its €1.5bn target.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Firstcolo is a Frankfurt-based data centre business and provider of colocation, dedicated servers, managed services and private cloud solutions.

The business was founded in 2007 and expanded through the acquisition of Accelerated IT in 2017.

Cube partner Stéphane Calas said, “We believe firstcolo to be very well positioned to address the increasing needs of German SMEs in terms of colocation and cloud services, with the ability to anticipate the future needs of customers.”

Jerome Evans, CEO at firstcolo, added, “Over the past five years, we more than doubled our revenue and assets and expanded into new areas such as private cloud.

“With Cube, we have gained a long-term oriented owner who will support us with our ambition to expand the platform and to triple in size.”

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets