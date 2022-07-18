CVC agrees Spectrum Medical buyout at £1bn valuation

CVC has agreed to buy into Spectrum Medical at a valuation of up to £1bn.

Spectrum provide medical solutions and technologies in the cardiac bypass and ICU space to enhance clinical monitoring, greater patient safety and improved health economics.

Cathrin Petty, managing partner and Phil Robinson, senior managing director at CVC, said in a joint statement, “We are thrilled to invest in Spectrum Medical, a true innovator in the cardiac space that is facilitating improved patient outcomes through a unique ecosystem of products.

“CVC funds invest in companies with leaders in their respective industries and Spectrum Medical is no exception. We are excited to back Steve, Mark and the rest of the management team on the next stage of their journey”

CVC reportedly hauled in €21.3bn for a final close of its eighth flagship fund in July last year, smashing its initial €17.5bn target.

Fund VIII had also bought into pan-European IVF provider FutureLife in December.

The firm also agreed in April to buy Investindustrial‘s sintered stone specialist Neolith after three years in the latter’s portfolio and tapped its eighth flagship fund to invest in Radwell International, a global distributor of new and surplus industrial automation components.

The European private equity giant had also pushed back in May a planned $20bn-targetting June stock market listing due to market turmoil. The buyout group told analysts that it expects its initial public offering to take place in autumn or early 2023.

