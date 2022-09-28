Charterhouse Capital buys into Corpfin’s kid-focused English tuition business Kids&Us

Charterhouse Capital has agreed to buy a majority stake in Kids&Us, a Spanish company that teaches English learning with a focus on children and teenagers.

Corpfin Capital, which bought into Kids&Us in 2017, said it would reinvest in the business as part of the Charterhouse deal.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Founded in 2003, Kids&Us now provides English language teaching to more than 170,000 students across Spain, Italy, Belgium, France, Mexico and Japan.

The business offers classes for children and teenagers aged 1 to 18, with a hybrid learning methodology that combines classroom-based teaching and digital education.

Fernando Trueba, managing partner at Corpfin, said, “It has been a pleasure to support the development of Kids&Us over the past five years and we are thrilled to be continuing our partnership.

“Since Corpfin’s investment Kids&Us has become a clear leader in the Spanish market and is optimally positioned for further global expansion.”

The transaction is Charterhouse’s fifth acquisition in the education sector in two years, following previous investments in GES-Eductive Group, a leading private higher education platform, Novetude Santé, a specialist provider of higher education to healthcare professionals, and its add-on transactions of ICOM and MFO in Italy and France.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets