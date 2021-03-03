CBPE Capital picks polymer chemical specialist Aquaspersions to build on steady, long-term growth

UK private equity house CBPE Capital has picked polymer industry chemical specialist Aquaspersions as its latest investment after more than a decade of steady growth at the business.

Aquaspersions’ products allow for the dispersion of additives into polymer materials such as rubber, latex, adhesives, coatings and plastics.

The business had a 10% per annum revenue growth over the last 13 years, and reported revenue of £35m last year.

Aquaspersions’ latest development is a novel range of biodegradable coatings and adhesives, which take advantage of the business’ expertise in polymer science and proprietary manufacturing processes.

Company CEO Alan Bewsher said, “We are delighted to lead the management buyout of Aquaspersions.

“We will continue to focus on supporting our customers and on developing our product range to meet the growing demand for water-based dispersions and emulsions. We chose CBPE as our partner based on a strong working relationship together with their chemicals industry experience and network.”

CBPE struck the hard cap for its tenth flagship investment fund last November after closing the vehicle on £561m.

CBPE had been hoping to raise at least £525m for Fund X, the successor to the £459m ninth fund it closed in 2016.

The vehicle is CBPE’s third as an independent GP following a spinout from Close Brothers Group in 2008.

CBPE targets investments in UK head-quartered businesses with enterprise values of between £25m and £150m, focusing on primary buyout and development capital investments.

Last year the firm exited ABI in February and SpaMedica in April, at an overall return of 4.9x invested capital.

