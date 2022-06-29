Carlyle taps Asia Partners Growth Fund to take minority stake in Indian tile maker Vermora

Global buyout giant Carlyle has agreed to tap its Asia Partners Growth fund to acquire a significant minority stake in Varmora Granito.

Established in 1994, Varmora is a tile and bathware brand in India providing tiles, faucets and sanitaryware. Its products are sold through a national distribution network including over 200 exclusive brand outlets in the country and around the world.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Carlyle said a positive outlook for the residential sector, along with rising per capita income in India and product premiumization, provide significant growth opportunities for a branded building materials consumer player such as Varmora.

Amit Jain, managing director and co-head at Carlyle India Advisors, said, “We are very impressed by the brand salience and consumer pull that Varmora has created. We believe this is driven by a differentiated product portfolio, strong pan-India distribution network and an exceptional management team.

“We are excited to partner with Bhavesh Varmora, the Varmora brothers and their entrepreneurial team to help accelerate the next phase of the company’s growth journey as a leading consumer-oriented business. We also view Varmora as a platform for consolidation in the fast-growing building materials space.”

Carlyle secured $50m from pension fund major Ohio SERS in February for its Asia growth equity vehicle. The firm launched its Asia Partners Growth II raise last year according to SEC documents filed by the firm.

Bloomberg reported last month that Carlyle is seeking $8.5bn for its biggest Asian buyout fund, which is 30% more than Asia Partners V Fund that it closed on $6.55bn in 2018.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets