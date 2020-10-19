Amadeus Capital Partners leads investment in visual data security, privacy specialist Pimloc

Amadeus Capital Partners has led a £1.4m seed financing round for visual data security and privacy business Pimloc.

Speedinvest and existing shareholders also took part in the round for Pimloc, which aims to help businesses and public organisations protect sensitive or personal visual data, maintain safe online environments and manage video security footage.

Alex van Someren, managing partner at Amadeus Capital Partners, said, “There is a critical need for privacy by design and large-scale solutions, as video grows as a data source for mobility, insurance, commerce and smart cities, while our reliance on video for remote working increases.

“We are very excited about the potential of Pimloc’s products to meet this challenge.”

Speedvest principal Rick Hao added, “Consumers around the world are rightfully concerned with how enterprises are handling the growing volume of visual data being captured 24/7.

“We believe Pimloc has developed an industry leading approach to visual security and privacy that will allow businesses and governments to manage the usage of visual data whilst protecting consumers.

“We are excited to support their vision as they expand into the wider rnterprise and SaaS markets.”

Global tech investor Amadeus has raised more than $1bn for investment since it was founded in 1997, and used it to back 165 companies.

Previous investments include cyber security vendor ForeScout, intelligent microprocessor innovator Graphcore and B2B online marketplace IndiaMART.

