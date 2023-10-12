AltAssets private equity deal roundup – October 12, 2023

Inflexion Private Equity has completed the take private of DWF Group, a global provider of integrated legal and business services. Inflexion made the deal from its £2.5bn Buyout Fund VI. DWF delivers integrated legal and related professional services to about 5,000 firms, including large global blue-chip corporations.

Private equity house Triton has tapped its €5bn fifth fund to buy Siemens Energy’s Trench business. The company specializes in manufacturing high-voltage grid components including bushings, instrument transformers and coil products, sold under the brands HSP and Trench. The company employs about 2,400 people and runs nine factories across Europe, North America and China.

German ERP software specialist JTL has secured additional investment from European private equity major Hg. ERP is one of Hg’s most established areas of focus, with the firm having invested about $8bn globally over the last 19 years to grow several businesses in the ERP and payroll sector. JTL provides ERP software solutions enabling businesses to sell products online and offline.

TPG‘s dedicated climate investing strategy, TPG Rise Climate, has agreed to buy AmSpec, one of the fastest growing testing, inspection and certification companies specializing in energy, commodities and fuels. AmSpec’s existing majority shareholder, Olympus Partners, will retain a minority interest in the company. The company operates more than 300 inspection sites and laboratories throughout 61 countries.

EQT‘s BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII has agreed to acquire VetPartners from National Veterinary Associates. The company, founded in 2016, is the largest provider of veterinary services in Australia and New Zealand, with a growing presence in Singapore. Care provided ranges from basic preventative healthcare advice and services, through to higher acuity complex surgery.

EQT Life Sciences has tapped its LSP 7 fund to invest in MinervaX, a Danish biotechnology company developing a novel, prophylactic vaccine against Group B Streptococcus. The financing includes investment from an additional new investor, OrbiMed, while existing investors also participated. GBS is a leading cause of life-threatening infections in newborns as well as adverse pregnancy outcomes such as preterm delivery and stillbirths.