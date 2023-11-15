AltAssets private equity deal roundup – November 15, 2023

Partners Group has agreed to acquire Rosen Group, a provider of mission-critical inspection services for energy infrastructure assets, from founder Hermann Rosen. The company provides recurring, regulatory-driven inspection and integrity management services for energy transmission pipelines. Partners Group member of managment Matthias Riefer said, “We have been following the broader testing, inspection and certification theme for several years and identified Rosen as a highly attractive company in the space benefitting from non-discretionary, regulatory-driven growth and an increasing focus of pipeline operators on safety and limiting harm to the environment from leaks.”

Amwins Group, the largest P&C wholesale broker and global distributor of specialty insurance products and services in the US, has completed a major recapitalization with its existing shareholder group. Dragoneer Investment Group, Genstar Capital, SkyKnight Capital and employee shareholders purchased $1bn in equity from more than 375 Amwins employee shareholders and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board. PSP rolled 80% of its equity position forward.

Bonaccord Capital Partners has made a passive minority investment in Kayne Anderson Private Credit, a mid-market private credit platform with $6bn of assets under management. P10 subsidiary Bonaccord is a private equity platform dedicated to acquiring non-control equity interests in leading private markets investment firms.