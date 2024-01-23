AltAssets private equity deal roundup – January 23, 2024

Brookfield Asset Management is reportedly considering a $2bn investment in Dubai-based private school operator GEMS Education. That deal could see CVC Capital Partners exit its stake according to Bloomberg, which cited unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter.

Growth investor PSG has invested more than €100m in Sweden’s Visit Group, a provider of software to the hospitality and travel technology industry. Client sectors include lodgings, day tours and attractions, mountain resorts, ferry operators, amusement parks and activity vendors. The deal is PSG’s first platform investment in Sweden and Norway, and its twenty-fourth in Europe.

Investindustrial has agreed to back Fassi Group, an Italian engineering company and manufacturer of lifting equipment with global operations. The business, which was founded in 1965, offers truck-mounted lifting equipment including knuckle-boom cranes, tippers and hydraulic hooklifts. Fassi generated sales of more than €470m last year.

Main Capital Partners has made a majority investment in Buchner, a software provider for general therapists in Germany. Buchner employs about 160 employees and caters for about 45,000 physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, podiatrists and other healthcare professionals. Clients include Hanse Therapie and IBKM.