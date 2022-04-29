Actis agrees $1.55bn sale of Indian renewables provider Solenergi Power sale to Shell Overseas Investments

Sustainable infrastructure investor Actis has agreed to sell Solenergi Power, the flagship company for one of India’s largest renewable energy companies, to Shell Overseas Investments for $1.55bn.

The business is part of Sprng Energy, which supplies solar and wind power to electricity distribution companies in India.

Actis established Sprng in 2017 with an initial seed asset of 330MWp, and has seen it grow to encompass more than 2.9GWp of assets.

Sprng is an investment from Actis Energy 4, which the firm raised $2.75bn for in 2017.

Last October Actis announced its latest fund, Actis Energy 5, had closed with $6bn of investable capital, which it said will be used to mobilise further capital towards the global energy transition.

Lucy Heintz, partner and head of energy infrastructure at Actis, said, “Sprng’s growth and success in India is further evidence of our ability to build market leading sustainable infrastructure anywhere in the world, while still delivering competitive returns for our investors.

“We have well over a decade of experience supporting the energy transition and with Sprng we have built a renewable energy platform that will be fundamental in driving India’s net zero journey. We look forward to creating more Sprngs with our latest fund, Actis Energy 5.”

