130-year-old pension, insurance advisor Max Matthiessen bought by Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital has agreed to buy 130-year-old pensions, insurance and investment financial advisor Max Matthiessen from Willis Towers Watson.

The Nordic-based business has a product offering including occupational pensions, asset management and non-life insurance, and made revenues of more than SEK1.5bn (€148m) last year.

Nordic said Max Matthiessen was operating in an industry subject to constant change as a result of an increasing focus on sustainability, transparency and regulation.

Christian Frick, partner and head of financial services at Nordic Capital Advisors, said, “Going forward, the joint focus will be on scaling Max Matthiessen’s operations and investing in organic as well as acquisitive growth.”

Nordic Capital’s previous experience in the financial services sector includes investments in MFEX, Nordnet, Resurs Holding, Nordax, Bank Norwegian, Lindorff, Trustly, Bambora and Point.

Nordic raised its biggest fund for a decade in 2018 by holding an above target €4.3bn final close for its ninth flagship vehicle.

The capital raise, which took just seven months, was in stark contrast to the rocky fundraising the firm was forced to navigate for its 2012-vintage predecessor vehicle.

