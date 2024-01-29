AltAssets private equity deal roundup – January 29, 2024

CDPQ has teamed up with aircraft leasing major SMBC Aviation Capital to create a $1.5bn global aircraft financing and leasing platform dedicated to modern, fuel-efficient next-gen aircraft. The new platform will target an initial deployment of $500m per year over three years. SMBC Aviation Capital will source transactions and, under a sistership condition, invest in opportunities alongside the platform.

Mid-market European preferred capital investor Three Hills has invested in Hispatec, a specialist in software and agrifood technology for the specialty crops segment. The deal marks Three Hills’ third investment in Spain, a core geographic market in which it plans to deploy more capital in the coming years. The investment also marks the first deal from Three Hills’ new impact platform. The Spanish specialty crops market is the largest in Europe, with a market size of more than €30bn per year.

Trilantic Europe has acquired a 60% stake in Aerocompact Group, a supplier of solar mounting solutions specializing in the development, production and distribution of substructures for mounting photovoltaic modules. Vittorio Pignatti-Morano, chairman of Trilantic Europe, said, “We have been impressed by the quality of AEROCOMPACT’s solar mounting solutions, the growth momentum shown across all its current markets, and the enthusiasm and vision of the entire team.”