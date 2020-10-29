These private equity firms expect to cash in on Ant Group’s upcoming IPO

Ant Group’s upcoming IPO could make some private equity firms a lot of money.

Private equity firms Silver Lake, Warburg Pincus, Carlyle Group and General Atlantic have previously put money into the Chinese giant, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Their cash injection came in 2018 when Ant Raised $10.3bn from investors outside of CHna, the only time it has done so.

Other investors include mutual-fund managers T. Rowe Price Group Inc., BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity Investments as well as sovereign-wealth funds of Singapore and Malaysia, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and

Ant Financial Group did buy a minority stake in Swedish FinTech giant Klarna in March this year.

