EQT agrees to buy $50bn AUM secondaries PE pioneer Coller Capital for up to $3.7bn

EQT has agreed to pay up to $3.7bn to buy Coller Capital, a pioneer of private equity secondaries and one of the world’s biggest firms working in the strategy.

Coller, which was founded in 1990, currently has almost $50bn of assets under management – including $12.5bn closed last week for its flagship Fund IX, its biggest vehicle to date.

EQT will pay an initial $3.2bn for the firm, with a follow-up payment of up to $500m contingent on Coller’s business performance in the 12 months up to and including March 2029.

EQT said the acquisition would allow it to expand Coller’s secondaries operation beyond PE and credit and into real assets, and scale the secondaries platform in the “fast-growing and structurally underpenetrated” Asian markets.

The firm added that the deal would also accelerate EQT’s private wealth offering by adding four evergreen products with a total NAV of $4.1bn, while leveraging Coller Capital’s existing strategic partnership with State Street to scale global distribution, as well as EQT’s brand and marketing, and global institutional relationships.

EQT also plans to build out insurance-dedicated solutions across secondaries and the firm’s broader platform, building on Coller Capital’s “strong position, in-house structuring capabilities and insurance market expertise”.

Per Franzén, CEO and managing partner of EQT, said, “Entering the secondaries space with Coller represents a natural and important step in EQT’s strategic development.

“Secondaries have become an increasingly important tool for clients in managing liquidity and portfolio construction, and in supporting long-term ownership of high-quality assets.

“Coller is a global leader in this field, with deep expertise. The transaction unlocks growth opportunities for both firms.

“Together, I believe we can double the size of Coller’s business in less than four years.

“As a combined firm, we will be exceptionally well positioned to deliver integrated solutions across both primary and secondary markets, underpinned by a disciplined focus on performance.”

Jeremy Coller, CIO and managing partner of Coller Capital, added, “This partnership marks a defining moment for Coller. We are bringing more than 35 years of secondaries expertise to EQT to realize our shared ambition to shape the future of private markets.

“The opportunities ahead are compelling, from accelerating innovation in secondaries to broadening the secondary solutions we can deliver to investors worldwide.

“As Coller EQT, we will maintain our strong alignment with our investors and the independence of our world class origination and investment process. Together, we are exceptionally well positioned to deliver best-in-class private market solutions for our investors.”

Current Coller Capital minority shareholder State Street will become a shareholder in EQT following the deal.

Yie-Hsin Hung, president and CEO of State Street Investment Management, said, “We see this as an exciting evolution in our strategic partnership with Coller Capital.

“We are keen to expand our engagement efforts to include EQT’s breadth of capabilities, as well as the opportunity for Coller Capital to expand its secondaries offering to include real assets, strengthening the platform.”

EQT will acquire 100% of the Coller Capital management company, the Coller Capital general partner entities which control the Coller Capital funds, and 10% of carried interest in the most recent private equity secondaries flagship vehicle, Fund IX.

EQT will also be entitled to invest in 35% of the carried interest in all future closed-ended funds of Coller Capital, in line with existing EQT policies.

