Alantra buys another 24.5% of European fund of funds specialist Access Capital Partners

Private markets investment major Alantra has bought another 24.5% of fellow European asset manager Access Capital Partners.

The €24.5m deal comes four years after Alantra initially bought into Access, when it picked up an identically-sized stake for €19m.

Alantra said the investment marked a “new milestone” in its strategy of becoming a leading pan-European diversified asset manager, investing across private equity, active funds, private debt, infrastructure, real estate, transition energy and technology.

The firm’s assets under management from consolidated businesses stood at €2.2bn at the start of last month, while assets under management from strategic partnerships in which Alantra holds a significant stake were €13.7bn.

Access Capital Partners has more than €13bn of cumulated assets raised, and offers exposure to small and mid-market buyouts, infrastructure, and private debt

through funds of funds, co-investment funds and customised client solutions.

Last year the firm raised €814m Access Capital Fund VIII Growth Buyout Europe fund-of-funds vehicle, one of the largest vehicles of its type in the region.

