Private equity performance bounces back – but uncertainty over future remains

The one-year IRR for private equity funds on a rolling-horizon scored its highest performance since early 2022, the latest data from PitchBook shows – but concerns remains about the exit market’s stability.

The 10.8% one-year IRR for Q3 2024 was led by megafunds and funds under $250m, the firm’s latest Global Fund Performance Report said, with those segments returning 11.1% and 17.1% respectively.

Mid-market funds of between $250m and $1bn continued to decline sequentially, however, returning mid-single digits – a performance which echoes the trend in private equity fundraising.

PitchBook said European funds had outperformed funds from other regions for the second consecutive quarter, delivering a one-year IRR of 14.1%.

It attributed that strong performance to the growing dominance of megafunds, which continue to capture the bulk of capital raised across the continent.

The US posted a 10.5% return in Q3, up from 8.1%, while the ‘rest of world’ bucket, which mostly comprises Asian PE funds, continued to underperform, returning 6.1%.

PitchBook said, “Preliminary Q4 2024 returns suggest a quarter of weaker performance, potentially tilting the yearly returns for 2024 back into single digits.

“This would suggest that PE will have underperformed public markets, considering the MSCI World Index returned 17% in 2024.

“The pivot toward monetary easing by major central banks in 2024 is expected to create a more favorable environment for private equity, potentially boosting performance in 2025.”

Hilary Wiek, senior strategist at PitchBook, said in the report, “There is still a much higher level of uncertainty regarding international trade and tariffs than we knew to be wary of in Q3 2024.

“Given that President Trump’s recently announced tariffs are on a 90-day pause and new announcements are made on what seems like a daily cadence, the view of where we see performance headed is murky at best.

“One line of reasoning would suggest that uncertainty freezes market activity, as people hesitate to trade when they do not know what the price should be.

“In turn, frozen markets mean severely depressed deal activity, and depressed deal activity means few distributions coming back to LPs.

“Finally, few distributions mean lackluster fundraising for new funds. This is exacerbated by the fact that LPs have already been experiencing lower-than-average levels of distributions since 2022, so adding more time to aging fund holdings will depress returns on invested funds and continue to hamper fundraising.”

