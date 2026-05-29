Ampersand ties up latest fund at $1.5bn hard cap

Ampersand Capital Partners has announced the closing of its latest fund, Ampersand 2026, with $1.5bn in overall commitments.

The fund, which was oversubscribed, is Ampersand’s twelfth primary fund since 1992. This recent fund was a single close at the hard cap less than five months after launch.

AMP-26 received strong support from a diversified and global set of institutional investors such as pension plans, insurance companies, funds of funds, foundations and family offices.

For over 35 years, Ampersand has been a trusted partner to founders and CEOs, helping to speed up growth and build numerous market-leading companies across the firm’s core healthcare sectors.

Through this new fund, Ampersand plans to continue its strategy of partnering with entrepreneurs within its core sectors through majority and minority investments.

Herb Hooper, Ampersand managing partner, said, “We are grateful for the exceptional support from both existing and new investors, and for their continued confidence in Ampersand’s specialized investment strategy. At its core, this strategy is focused on partnering with founders and management teams to build market-leading companies that provide mission-critical tools and services to the innovation ecosystem within healthcare and life sciences.”

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