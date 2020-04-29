Warburg Pincus makes “major” investment into gene and cell therapy company

Global private equity house Warburg Pincus has made a “major investment” into Polyplus-transfection SA, a developer of technology for gene and cell therapy.

The size of the investment was not disclosed.

Warburg made the investment alongside Polyplus’ existing majority shareholder ArchiMed.

With the fresh funds, Polyplus will look to accelerate the development and sale of its solutions for the delivery of nucleic acids for research as well as the biologics-based production of therapeutic drugs and vaccines.

Following the close of the deal, Warburg and ArchiMed have become equal shareholders and hold the same voting rights. The Polyplus management team will continue to be significant minority stakeholders.

Polyplus is a biotechnology company which designs solutions which support gene and cell therapy.

Warburg Pincus principal Ruoxi Chen said, “Our investment demonstrates Warburg Pincus’ ongoing commitment to life sciences investing and our backing of leading companies that support research innovation and bioproduction. Polyplus is a strong fit with that thesis, and we believe there is a significant opportunity to build it into the leading solutions platform in the category.”

