Sofinnova Partners sells its stake in Corvidia in $2.1bn deal

Life sciences venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners has sold its portfolio company Corvidia Therapeutics to Novo Nordisk for $2.1bn.

The deal includes an upfront payment of $725m.

Corvidia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company focused on the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies for cardio-renal diseases.

Sofinnova Partners helped co-found Corvidia alongside Michael Davidson. Prior to Corvidia, Davidson was the co-founder and chief medical officer of another Sofinnova portfolio company Omthera Pharmaceuticals. The company was acquired by AstraZeneca for $443 million in 2013.

Sofinnova was the sole seed investor in Corvidia in 2015. Since then, the firm has remained the largest shareholder in the company.

The investor helped to hire Corvidia’s management team, including Sylvie Grégoire as chair to the board in 2016 and Marc de Garidel as CEO in 2018.

Sofinnova managing partner Graziano Seghezzi said, “This milestone demonstrates the strength of our cornerstone strategy of backing extraordinary entrepreneurs with whom we have long-standing relationships.

“Moreover, it exemplifies the resilience of our business of developing game-changing therapies that will impact patients’ lives, while consistently generating outsized venture returns for investors, despite the challenges of the current global crisis.”

Earlier in the year, Sofinnova held the €108m final close for its latest Italy-focused Telethon Fund. The vehicle exceeded its initial target.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets