Permira to sell healthcare technology management Althea to infrastructure investorsF2i, DWS

Global buyout major Permira has agreed to sell healthcare technology management services provider Althea Group to a consortium formed by infrastructure investors F2i and DWS.

Established in 2014, Althea’s provides hospitals with integrated and vendor-neutral medical equipment services at affordable costs. It serves over 2,700 healthcare facilities across 18 countries with 3,000 employees managing over 1.4 million medical devices.

Permira said the company had carried out 14 acquisitions and developed a global supply chain infrastructure under its ownership.

Silvia Oteri, partner and head of healthcare at Permira, said, “We’re proud of what Althea has become on the back of a transformational vision to rethink service provision in such a critical space and would like to thank Alessandro Dogliani and the whole Althea team for believing in this vision and for our partnership.

“Under their leadership and with the funds’ support, Althea has grown into a European leader, a unique platform for management of healthcare technology and a true indispensable partner to healthcare facilities across Europe to allow them to focus on care provision efficiently and effectively. We believe that F2i and DWS are the best partners to take the business forward from here, and wish them and the management team the best for this next phase of Althea’s journey.”

Permira held a $4bn final hard-cap close for its second Growth Opportunities Fund in December, beating the target of $2.5bn.

The new vehicle is more than twice the size of its predecessor fund which was closed on $1.7bn two years ago.

The firm led a $312m series G funding in UK fintech GoCardless in February and pushed its valuation up to $2.1bn, and exited African data center services provider Teraco Data Environments to Digital Realty in January.

