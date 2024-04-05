Manulife finds opportunity for “premium secondary returns” with over $600m fund

Manulife Investment Management has wrapped up its Strategic Secondaries Fund to reach $610m in commitments.

The fund will target investments in companies by ‘high-quality general partners’ with a particular focus on continuation vehicles and concentrated transactions of three or less assets.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Manulife said the fund will create ‘secondary market alpha’ by curating a portfolio of great firms.

Global secondaries co-head Paul Sanabria said, “The importance of GP-led secondaries has been validated by the market given it represents roughly 50% of overall global secondary transaction volume for the last four years running.

“GP-led secondaries create ‘interim liquidity’ for limited partners to own great companies and allow sponsors to hold onto “trophy assets” through the next stage of value-creation.It’s a win/win and the fund is well-positioned to take advantage of this growing opportunity.”

Global secondaries co-head Jeff Hammer said, “Continuation vehicles are a game changer for the secondary market. Portfolio construction in the GP-led market involves deep-dive diligence. We analyse companies and underwrite returns with a degree of precision that the traditional LP secondary market has never been able to achieve. This creates an opportunity to deliver premium secondary market returns on behalf of our investors.”

Last month Manulife scored $750m at the final close of Capital Partners VII, a junior credit capital fund targeting US middle market companies.

As of the end of last year, Manulife IM held $25.8bn in assets across private equity and credit.

Copyright © 2024 AltAssets