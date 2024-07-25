Deal Roundup: KKR buys Marmic from HGGC, Accel-KKR extends Australia dealmaking with INX Software investment

KKR has acquired Marmic Fire & Safety, a provider of regulation-mandated fire equipment inspection, testing and maintenance services, from HGGC. Marmic specializes in the inspection, testing, and maintenance of fire protection equipment for more than 56,000 customers across the commercial, industrial, multi-family, education, government, and healthcare end markets in the US. HGGC bought Marmic from Thompson Street Capital Partners in 2021.

Tech-focused private equity firm Accel-KKR has become a majority stakeholder in INX Software, an Australian specialist in compliance, workforce management, training and reporting software for complex and high-risk industries. INX Software supplies solutions to some of Australia’s biggest companies, especially those with complex, fast-paced and remote operations in areas such as mining, manufacturing, health and government. Accel-KKR has made nearly two dozen Australian investments over the last few years, including Humanforce, Uptick and Reapit ANZ.

Bregal Sagemount has tapped its inaugural $500m small-cap fund, Bregal Sagemount Basecamp I, to back United Commercial Program Managers. The company is a specialty insurance wholesaler and program manager focused on environmental insurance. Bregal Sagemount partner Blair Greenberg said, “We are incredibly excited about our newly formed partnership with UCPM. Sagemount has a long-track record of investing in insurance distribution, and UCPM stood out immediately due to its expertise in the increasingly important and complex environmental segment of the insurance market.”