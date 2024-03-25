Deal Roundup: CVC, Advent bid for pet food business, Actis to sell African fibre operator

CVC and Advent International have made a joint bid for European pet food business PPF from Cinven, according to a report by the Financial Times. Cinven was previously seeking roughly €2bn for the business, although no talks with CVC and Advent are still ongoing. PPF had been bought by Advent in 2011 before being sold to Pamplona Capital Management for €315m. It was later acquired by Cinven in 2018.

________________________________________________________________________

Actis has agreed the sale of South African fibre operator Octotel to a consortium of investors led by African Infrastructure Investment Managers, an infrastructure-focused private equity house. Octotel was acquired by Actis in 2020 to capitalise on the growing demand for high-speed connectivity and has since led the fibre operator through “significant expansion”. Actis has increased the number of homes passed with fibre from 195,000 four years ago to 350,000 today.

________________________________________________________________________

Boston-based TA Associates is planning to make a strategic growth investment in global intelligent content automation software vendor SER. TA Associates joins Carlyle Group, which has invested in the software company since 2018. CEO John Bates said, “We are delighted to welcome TA to SER as an investor and we are proud that they share our perspective on the significant opportunities ahead for our business. SER is revolutionising the way enterprise content is automated, understood and managed.”

________________________________________________________________________

France’s global investment manager Ardian and parking solutions company Indigo Group have launched joint venture Clermont to accelerate growth in Canada’s parking market. Through the partnership, Indigo will contribute Canadian-owned properties to Clermont while retaining the operations for the properties through Indigo Park Canada. Indigo and Ardian will continue to acquire parking assets through additional equity investments.