Sixth Street hits mammoth $22.5bn for flagship fund after reopening vehicle to investors amid Covid opportunity: WSJ

Former TPG credit arm Sixth Street Partners has reportedly brought in another $10bn for its nine-year-old flagship fund after it re-opened the vehicle amid huge opportunities thrown up by the coronavirus crisis.

The Tao fund now total an enormous $22.5bn according to the Wall Street Journal, making it one of the biggest private equity funds ever raised.

It said the firm plans to cap the fund at about $24B at the end of September, citing unnamed sources. Hitting that total would see Sixth Street reach $48bn of assets under management.

The huge raise puts the Tao fund in the upper echelons of private equity megafunds, alongside Blackstone’s $26bn fundraise last year and Apollo Global’s $24.7bn flagship vehicle from 2017.

Sixth Street was launched a decade ago with backing from private equity giant TPG. THe firm struck out as an independent operation in May.

Recent deals done by Sixth Street include teaming with Silver Lake to provide $1bn in equity and debt for Airbnb as the home rentals business fought to overcome a massive slump in short-term home renting due to the coronavirus crisis.

