PE leadership ‘playing with fire’ if not focused on generating DPI: Bain & Company report

Investors remain committed to private equity despite a fall in fundraising capital last year in favour of other asset classes, new research from Bain & Company says.

While private capital broadly raised $1.3tn last year – roughly level with 2024 totals – buyout dropped 16% to $395m, while the number of fund closed targeting PE fell 23%.

That drop in dollars raised was counterbalanced by “strong growth” from infrastructure funds, according to Bain & Company’s Private Equity Outlook 2026 report.

It said, “There’s no compelling reason to believe that investors are losing faith in private equity.

“An overwhelming majority of LPs surveyed by Preqin indicate that they plan to either maintain or increase their allocations both in 2026 and over the long term.

“There is ample evidence, however, that LPs are stretched to their limit. Simple math dictates that the amount of capital they can commit to private equity today is constrained by the amount they get back from previous investments.”

Many of those LPs are waiting on drawdowns from previous fund commitments, especially around the post-Covid fundraising boom of 2021 and 2022.

Bain & Company said,”The GPs attracting capital in this period of scarcity are those that have delivered both strong returns and steady distributions.

“Thoma Bravo, which closed a $24.3bn flagship fund in 2025, and Bain Capital, which closed a $14bn fund, are prime examples. Both firms have repeatedly offered fund series that perform above median in terms of IRR and DPI.

“None of this is exactly new. LPs have for years gravitated to large, established GPs with consistent performance, as well as funds of any size that can articulate a clear, demonstrable model for generating alpha.

“What’s changed is that LPs have become significantly more demanding. Increasingly, they are looking for top-quartile returns from recent funds – often more than 20% net IRR for buyout – as well as consistent, top-quartile DPI across funds.”

The report added that a professionalized investor relations capability was rapidly becoming “table stakes” in the buyout world, as firms jostle to articulate why their strategy stands out as one LPs should back despite tight commitment constraints.

The report said, “These organizations define the market clearly and learn what specific LPs want to hear in terms of metrics, coinvestment opportunities, fees, and DPI.

“They target the right decision makers with well-crafted sales plays and ensure that the right message is getting to the right ‘customer’.

“Old-school networking still matters, of course. But lunch and a handshake simply won’t cut it anymore, even for firms that have been around for decades.”

It added, “If generating DPI hasn’t risen to the top of a fund’s agenda in this environment, leadership is playing with fire.”

