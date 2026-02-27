CPPIB, Equinix buy data centre player atNorth from Partners Group at $4bn EV, scores latter 2.5x multiple

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has teamed with Equinix for a joint purchase of Nordic data centre provider atNorth from Partners Group at a $4bn enterprise value.

The pair said they plan to support atNorth in its continued rapid scaling, through capturing opportunities created by rising demand for data center infrastructure.

CPP Investments will invest approximately $1.6bn, owning a roughly 60% controlling interest, with the rest held by Equinix.

Partners Group said atNorth’s EBITDA had increased 14-fold since the firm’s 2022 investment, resulting in compounded annual returns of more than 30% and a 2.5x multiple on the capital invested for Partners Group’s clients.

AtNorth’s portfolio includes eight operational data centers alongside several sites under development across Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, as well as plans for further expansion, with 1 GW of secured power and a “considerable amount” of additional future capacity planned, the pair said.

They added that several of the company’s facilities are liquid cooling-enabled to support high-density workloads, designed to meet increasing demand for AI and high-performance computing.

Maximilian Biagosch, senior managing director and global head of real assets at CPP Investments, said the deal “demonstrates our conviction and commitment to the data center sector, where demand continues to accelerate, fueled by continued strong enterprise demand as well as cloud and AI adoption”.

He added, “The Nordics are an attractive market for data center growth and the opportunity to partner with Equinix on this acquisition allows us to deploy capital at scale into a high-quality platform, helping us deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for CPP contributors and beneficiaries.”

CPP Investments had a fund size of more than C$780bn at the start of this year.

Last week it unveiled more than $1.1bn of new alternative asset fund commitments, including $300m to Green Equity Investors Side X, a vehicle being raised in conjunction with retail and consumer-focused buyout house Leonard Green & Partners’ tenth flagship fundraise.

