Jefferies senior exec Wesley joins Moelis as global head of private funds advisory

Investment banking major Moelis & Company has brought in former Jefferies senior exec Matt Wesley as its global head of private funds advisory.

Wesley will lead the firm’s efforts in growing its private funds advisory business, which provides integrated capital solutions across secondary advisory, primary fundraising and bespoke liquidity solutions to financial sponsors and LPs.

He was previously global head of private capital advisory at Jefferies, where he built and led the firm’s secondary advisory, primary fundraising and GP stakes businesses.

Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at PJT Partners, where he advised on some of the earliest and largest single-asset continuation vehicle transactions, and at Coller Capital.

Moelis co-founder and co-president Navid Mahmoodzadegan said, “Matt is an industry leader with a proven record of building and growing successful businesses in the private funds space.

“His strategic vision, expertise in structuring complex liquidity solutions, and deep relationships across the financial sponsor community make him uniquely positioned to scale our private funds advisory business into a global market leader.”

Ken Moelis, chairman and CEO of Moelis, added, “Private capital is one of the most dynamic areas of the market today, and we see a significant opportunity to expand our capabilities in this space.

“Matt’s appointment reflects our commitment to investing in this business and hiring exceptional talent to build an elite franchise that anticipates and meets the evolving needs of our clients.

Moelis advises on mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions and other corporate finance matters.

The firm is based out of 23 locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

